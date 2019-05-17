Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 results declared, 57.39% students pass

HBSE 10th Result 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the class 10 board examinations results on May 17. The result is uploaded on the official website, bseh.org.in. At a press conference, HBSE chairman Jagbir Singh announced the pass percentage this year is 57.39 per cent. In 2018, 51.15 per cent students passed the Haryana board class 10 exam.

Haryana BSEH class 10 result

Around 4 lakh candidates had appeared in the class 10 exams that were conducted from March 8 to 30, 2019. Students who have appeared in the Class 10 examination of Haryana Board can check their results on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. VIEW | HBSE class 10 result out, check here

Haryana Board Class 10 result 2019: Here’s how to check yours

1) Log on to bseh.org.in/home/

2) Click on the Results tab

3) You will be directed to a new page

4) Enter your exam roll no or name

5) Click on ‘Find Results’

6) View your result and take a printout

As per BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh, the results for secondary examination are releasing in record 42 days this year. HBSE has in 2016, scrapped the moderation policy.

Last year, the girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 55.34%, while for boys the pass percentage was 47.61%. Kartik of Nav Durga School, Jind, topped Class 10 exams with 99.6%. Celina Yadav, Saloni and Hari Om jointly secured the 2nd position with 99%.