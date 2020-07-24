Indians turn to these unique courses to raise productivity during work-from-home

Remote working courses a hit among Indians (Image: Pexels/ Representational) Remote working courses a hit among Indians (Image: Pexels/ Representational)

‘Time management: Working from home’ and ‘Six morning habits of high performers’ are the top picks of Indians on LinkedIn Learning, the learning wing of the international employment-oriented online service. LinkedIn Learning Data April vs March shows the highest increase of 689 per cent in takers for the latter course while time management was the top-ranking course opted by Indians on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn claims to have observed an uptick of 176 per cent in the time spent viewing LinkedIn Learning modules. Since the rise of remote working in March, LinkedIn Learning content has seen the biggest surge from managers (252 per cent), followed by students (226 per cent), and senior professionals (211 per cent) in India.

Check the list of top 10 courses opted by Indians during the lockdown on the platform:

— Time Management: Working from Home

— Six Morning Habits of High Performers

— Remote Work Foundations

— Tips for Working Remotely

— Strategic Thinking

— Learning Python

— Interpersonal Communication

— Productivity Tips: Finding your productive mindset change

— Managing Stress for Positive Change

— Excel Essential Training (Office 365)

Which jobs have been on the rise?

‘Writing a Resume’ ranks 11th on the list. This shows that the job-hunt still continues. During the COVID period, job functions such as sales and admin have shown a greater increase in interest in online learning. As per LinkedIn, the top five career domains which have seen a rise are –

— Sales (+293%)

— Administrative (+223%)

— Human Resources (+184%)

— Military and Protective Services (+181%)

— Healthcare Services (+180%)

While leaders around the world are turning to online learning to learn communication, leadership and management skills, students and graduates are also coming to LinkedIn to help each other find opportunities, now that campus placements have been rescinded.

Giving some suggestions to students looking for a new job, LinkedIn suggests, “Now might be a good time to brush up on your skills or learn something new. Get ready for virtual interviews. While the questions and conversations are likely to be the same, there are some differences between interviewing in-person versus through a digital screen, such as making sure your Internet is ready, preparing for the interview — we have tools like Interview Prep that can help prepare you, and getting your space ready where you can conduct the interview.”

