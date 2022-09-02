scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Indian team wins 4 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze at International Earth Science Olympiad

The medal winning Indian students were Kyishong Bharali Das (Tamil Nadu), Bhanav Namboodri (Kerala), Sonit Sisolekar (Maharashtra), Abhijay Singh Khehra (Punjab), Avishi Agrawal (Rajasthan), Jaagrit Gaur (Chandigarh), Siddhangana Sahoo (Odisha), and Arush Chaudhary (Rajasthan).

Ministry of Earth Sciences, OlympiadInternational Earth Sciences Olympiad

At the International Earth Science Olympiad- 2022 a team of Indian school students won four gold, four silver and six bronze medals. The olympiad was held in Aosta Valley in Italy.

Two hundred students from 38 countries attended the competition virtually, according to a press release.

This programme was funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and organised by the Geological Society of India (GSI), Bengaluru, as an outreach initiative for school students.

In IESO-2022, the Indian team won four gold, four silver and six bronze medals in the tests which made everyone proud, the release said.

The Indian team of eight was chosen after two stages of rigorous screening. The first was an all-India written test taken by close to 3,000 students and the second selection was from a two weeks training programme organised by GSI Bengaluru, and conducted by renowned scientists of the country.

The mentors were Hema Achyuthan of the Anna University in Chennai and K S Godhavari of the GSI, Bangalore.

Observers were R Bhaskar from IGNOU, New Delhi and Mithila Verma from the Ministry of Earth Sciences. These students are studying in classes 9, 10 and 11.

