Indian students in China ineligible for FMGE if license not obtained: Govt

The Embassy of India in Beijing today informed that if any Indian student, who joined a medical programme in China after November 2021, fails to obtain license to practice as a medical doctor in China, will be rendered ineligible to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Read | Indian embassy asks students in China to register for consular needs

“The Embassy has apprised the Chinese authorities concerned and medical colleges with a request that they should ensure that all Indian students coming to China for clinical medicine program are educated, trained and facilitated so that they can fulfill the above requirements of NMC. Any student, who joins for clinical medicine program in China after November 2021 and fails to obtain license to practice as a medical doctor in China, will be rendered ineligible to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination,” the official notification stated.

Press Release on issues related to Indian Medical Studentshttps://t.co/LWKd5cIm54,,@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/jEZWoFawKY — India in China (@EOIBeijing) November 7, 2022

It also stated all foreign medical students must be “registered with the respective professional regulatory body or otherwise, competent to grant license to practice medicine in their respective jurisdiction of the country in which the medical degree is awarded and at par with the license to practice medicine given to citizen of that country.”

The embassy also informed Indian students that the authorities are in talks with their Chinese counterparts about granting Indian students a medical practitioner license in China, so that students can work in Chinese hospitals in a capacity such as “assistant doctor” after completing their medical education. This, students plead, will enable them to earn a living and pay back education loans.

According to the government, over 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Chinese universities. A vast majority of them were studying medicine. Now, since China started issuing visas again, over 350 students have returned to rejoin their colleges.

(With inputs from PTI)