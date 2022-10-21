Indian students in China asked to register for consular needs

The Indian Embassy today asked students who have returned to Mainland China or are already in the Asian country to register on an official link so that the government can ensure the timely facilitation of their consular needs.

“With concerted efforts Indian medical students have started returning to mainland China to re-join their respective universities. In order to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs Indian students in China are requested to fill in the registration form,” the official notification on the official website stated.

To register, candidates have to first open the given link — eoibeijing.gov.in/student_registration — and then fill in the details such as full name, passport number, university name and registration number, batch, expected date of completion of degree, date of entry or return, the state of residence in India, contact details and more.

The embassy has also instructed the students who are yet to reach China have been instructed to fill out the form upon reaching the country.

Meanwhile, Indian students are struggling to find direct flights to China, and are having to take different routes via Sri Lanka, Dubai, Hong Kong and Myanmar, among others. Those students who have managed to reach China are holding interactive sessions on social media to help incoming students with any doubts.