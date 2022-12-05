Indian students going to Australia for higher studies inching towards pre-Covid levels: data

THE NUMBER of Indian students going to Australia to pursue higher education is inching towards pre-pandemic levels. According to the data from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the number of Indian students commencing academics with Australian universities was 52,186 until June 2022.

A comparative look at the data shows a considerable increase in such students, which dropped to 48,346 in 2021 from 63,264 students in 2020.

While the total number of Indian students in Australia is seen growing steadily to pre-pandemic times, the total number of Chinese students in Australia has been dropping for the past five years (see chart).

“In an indication of growing interest among Indian students looking to study in Australia, an increasing number of Australian Universities are visiting India. Their focus is engagement with Indian Universities for research collaboration, transnational education opportunities and reaching out to the wider Indian Market,” said Monica Kennedy, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Austrade.

Austrade has supported visits of five Australian universities to India in the past week, including Macquarie University, La Trobe University, Australian Catholic University, Federal University, and Central Queensland (CQ) University with more universities expected to visit in the coming days.

According to details shared by Macquarie University, in 2022, their new recruitment numbers stood at about 80 per cent of the total numbers that commenced in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. As the varsity heads into 2023, based on the applications received, early indicators according to the authorities suggest a 100 per cent recovery in 2019.

“The trend of the number of Indian students returning to on-campus study post-pandemic is growing. Even as Science Technology Engineering and Management (STEM) branches of higher education continue to remain most preferred among Indian students, we are also seeing them selecting a more diverse range of courses, post-pandemic such as health sciences, sustainable development, environmental studies and specialised IT and AI programs,” said Professor S Bruce Dowton, Vice-Chancellor and President of Macquarie University.

Advertisement

When asked about the decline in the number of Chinese students, he said, “Travel restrictions are a strict part of the country’s Covid-19 management process leading to many taking up the online mode of learning.”

He added that the proportion of undergraduate (UG) students increased from 20 per cent to 35 per cent between 2019 to 2022. “A range of factors can be attributed to this, including positive feedback from current students about their experience at Macquarie and in Australia, the opportunity to stay back and work post-completion of their studies for two to four years, a large and successful Indian community in Australia, recognition of the Indian Class XII exams such as CBSE, ISC for admissions and Australia having robust student protection laws that ensure students are safe and looked after while they are in Australia,” said Professor Dowton.

The changing proportion of Indian students in the UG and Post-Graduation (PG) category stands true across Australia. According to the data shared by Austrade, in 2014-15, the proportion of Indian students was 80:20 where 20 per cent of Indian students were pursuing UG courses. In 2022, the ratio is 70:30, where 30 per cent of Indian students are pursuing UG courses.

Advertisement

“In the past, Indian students used to travel abroad primarily to pursue master’s degrees after completing their first degree in India. It is only in the last 15 years that we’ve seen Indian students focused on an undergraduate study to support a smooth learning and work experience,” said Kennedy.