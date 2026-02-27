Indians largest group in UK study and graduate visas, surpasses China by 7%

Universities UK recently published a blueprint setting out a package of reform to ‘stabilise, mobilise and maximise the contribution of UK universities to economic growth and widening opportunity’. (Photo credit: pixabay.com)

Indian nationals received 95,231 sponsored study visas in the year ending December 2025, making them the largest group of international students in the UK, according to the UK Home Office. China followed with 89,019 visas. While Indian student numbers rose by 3 per cent over the year, Chinese numbers declined by 7 per cent.

Indian applicants accounted for 23 per cent of all sponsored study visas granted to main applicants.

Refusal rates for Indian study visa applications remained around 4 per cent, lower than the double-digit refusal rates recorded for applicants from Pakistan and Nigeria, according to the UK Home Office data.

UK Visa numbers across categories (Source: UK Home Office Immigration Statistics)

While the number of Indian main applicants increased, the number of dependents joining them fell sharply. The drop followed the January 2024 policy change restricting most international students from bringing family members. Dependent numbers linked to Indian students declined by nearly 80 per cent over the period. This contributed to a fall in overall migration figures even as Indian student grants remained high.