Indian students believe online classes creating digital divide, universities put profit over children: Report

A majority of Indians think that online education is going to expand and with it, the digital divide among students who have access to learning technology and others will be widened, reveals publishing company Pearson’s second annual Global Learner Survey. As per the survey, 82 per cent of Indian learners think online learning is going to become a bigger part of schooling for young people; and 74 per cent feel that there is a widening gap between children who have access to technology for learning and those who do not.

Even as most (87 per cent) of students said that online learning will be a part of children’s education experience moving forward. Eighty per cent think that primary and secondary education will fundamentally change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, 74 per cent feel that COVID-19 will deepen inequalities among primary and secondary students, stated the report. The concern was more among Indians as 83 per cent believe that online learning will increase inequality.

Further, 80 per cent of teachers who use technology well are more effective at connecting with today’s students than those who do not.

Another trend where Indians took a lead was in thinking that colleges and universities put profits over students. With 81 per cent Indian students take a lead in this belief followed by the US and Australia. In a clashing trend, 75 per cent of Indian students believe that colleges and universities are risking the lives of students if they re-open in the fall, but at the same time, 71% believe that reopening them is vital for the economy and society, as per the survey.

