Indian students back AI for speed but fall on handwritten notes for deeper learning: Survey

A majority of Indian students believe artificial intelligence (AI) helps them complete tasks faster but are concerned that it perhaps prevent them from understanding and learning study material in depth, according to a survey by tech company HP.

As per its findings, as many as 82% of Indian students prefer conventional methods such as handwriting or printing notes when they want to remember what they have studied.

Despite understanding the impact of AI on learning, Indian students still acknowledge the key role of AI alongside durable skills, such as creativity and critical thinking, for success in the future job markets, HP Futures 2026 global survey reveals.