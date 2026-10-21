Indian students back AI for speed but fall on handwritten notes for deeper learning: Survey

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The survey covered more than 6,000 students globally, including 758 Indian students. As per its findings, as many as 82% of Indian students prefer conventional methods such as handwriting or printing notes when they want to remember what they have studied.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Indian students AI handwritten note for learningIndian students poses strong confidence in the education system, with 92% of them believing that their education is preparing them for the job market, according to the survey (Photo: AI Generated)
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A majority of Indian students believe artificial intelligence (AI) helps them complete tasks faster but are concerned that it perhaps prevent them from understanding and learning study material in depth, according to a survey by tech company HP.

As per its findings, as many as 82% of Indian students prefer conventional methods such as handwriting or printing notes when they want to remember what they have studied.

Despite understanding the impact of AI on learning, Indian students still acknowledge the key role of AI alongside durable skills, such as creativity and critical thinking, for success in the future job markets, HP Futures 2026 global survey reveals.

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The survey also revealed that about 78% of students believe AI will give rise to more job opportunities than it will replace, while 87% are confident they can use AI tools effectively and responsibly in their future careers.

The survey also showed Indian students posing strong confidence in the education system, with 92% of them believing that their education is preparing them for the job market.

The report, led by HP, the Global Learning Council and the Education Leaders Forum, brought together 58 education, policy and future of work experts to discuss how education systems can prepare young people for an AI-driven workplace. It covered more than 6,000 students globally, including 758 Indian students.

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The report urged policymakers in India and abroad to develop a clear plan to make critical thinking, creativity and other durable skills a core part of education, rather than treating them as optional or extracurricular.

It also recommended keeping literacy, numeracy and foundational learning at the centre of education while using practical and creative teaching methods.

(With inputs from PTI)

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