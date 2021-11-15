Indian student strength in US fell sharply by 13.2% in 2020-21: Report

The number of Indian students pursuing education in American universities and colleges in 2020-21 fell sharply by 13.2 percent, the highest drop in percentage in over a decade, data issued by the US government on Monday showed.

The total number of Indian students in US dropped to 1,67,582 in the year ending March 31, 2021, showed data from The Open Doors 2021 report, released by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Institute of International Education (IIE). Indian students (18.3 percent) make up the second-largest cohort of international students in the US, behind China (34.7 percent).

While the travel restrictions and closing of international borders during the COVID-19 pandemic can be accounted for the sharp drop in 2020-21, data from the same report shows that the number of Indian students in the US has shown a steady decline over the last few years. In 2019-2020 too, the number of students dropped by 4.4 percent to 1,93,124 students, compared to 2,02,014 Indian students in 2018-19 in the US. However, what’s interesting to note is that compared to 2014-2015 and 2015-16 when there was a sharp jump in the number of Indian students enrolled in US universities by 29.4 percent and 24.9 percent, the growth has been declining rapidly.

Though data from the Open Doors Report 2021 report shows a sharp decline in student numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic year, the situation seems to be improving, show numbers from the Fall 2021 admission season.

In August 2021, a statement from the US Embassy said that over 55,000 Indian students and exchange visitors are travelling to study in the US this year, calling it an ‘all-time record’, notwithstanding the pandemic. Even the Open Doors 2021 report included a Fall 2021 International Student Enrollment Snapshot with findings of over 860 U.S. higher education institutions accounting for 59 percent of all international students in Open Doors 2021 on current patterns in international student enrollment. Data from this report showed that higher education institutions report a 68 percent increase in the number of new international students enrolling for the first time at a U.S. institution or online from abroad, a surge from the 46 percent decline reported in fall 2020 (Open Doors 2021).

The same report indicated a probably reason for the increase in numbers in Fall 2021 stating U.S. institutions are prioritizing international student outreach in India (56 percent) and China (51 percent) and to international students at U.S. high schools (44 percent).