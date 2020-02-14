Indian Statistical Institute admissions 2020 begin, here’s all you need to know

ISI admission: Apply at isical.ac.in (Representational image) ISI admission: Apply at isical.ac.in (Representational image)

ISI admission 2020: The admission process has begun at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at isical.ac.in. The application window will end on March 6, however, candidates can pay the fee till March 10. The entrance exam will be conducted on May 10.

Those who clear the written test will be called for interviews. The minimum eligibility varies for different posts, barring qualifying class 12 level for UG and undergraduate degrees for master’s level courses. Candidates can check details in the prospectus.

ISI admission 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website isical.ac.in

Step 2: Click on admission 2020 and ISI admission

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee and submit form

ISI admission 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1250. For female candidates the fee is Rs 750 and for reserved category candidates it is Rs 625.

From the 2020-21 batch a new course of one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural and Rural Management with Statistical Methods and Analytics (PGDARSMA) will be introduced in the Giridih branch of the institute. The ISI also offers two-year Master of Science in Quality Management Science, one year Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Applications, two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and M.Tech programme in Cryptology and Security.

