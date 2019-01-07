Indian Science Congress: To boost turnout at event, LPU promises attendance, marks as perks to students

Hosting country’s largest meet of scientists, Phagwara’s Lovely Professional University (LPU), found it’s own formula to ensure that sessions of 106th Indian Science Congress (ISC) were well-attended.

To make its own students attend sessions of the Indian Science Congress, the LPU promised them attendance and some marks in next semester, but only if they submit the ‘attendance proof slips.’

The varsity handed out ‘attendance slips’ to students, one for each session, having their name, registration number, venue of session to be attended and most importantly a photograph of the student.

The slip which is a ‘proof’, was collected from students at the entrance of venues and at some venues students were also made to do signatures in the middle of the sessions to ensure that students did not leave just after submitting the slips.

The Indian Express spoke to some students who carrying such ‘attendance slips’ and they revealed that they have been promised free attendance for 25 lectures and 30 marks in the next semester that begins on January 14. They also revealed that SMS and calls also went to their parents to ensure that students attend the ISC sessions or face consequences later. Students have also been told that if they miss even a single session of their total allotted sessions, neither free attendance or marks will be given.

While attending ISC sessions was not compulsory for first and second year students, those in third and fourth year were issued the ‘attendance slips’ and some students were given as many as eight sessions to attend in five days (January 3-7).

Speaking to The Indian Express, a third-year student of computer science engineering said, “I got eight slips and even if one of the sessions is missed, I won’t get 25 lectures attendance or 30 marks. Teachers said that they will be added in next semester which begins January 14. My father also received SMS saying that he should ensure that I attend all assigned sessions.”

Another BTech student said, “We need at least 75 per cent attendance to sit in exams and if we attend all assigned sessions, we have been promised free attendance for 25 lectures. Also, 25-30 marks will be added to our aggregate. That is what out teachers told us. We are also being made to sign attendance sheets in middle of session to ensure we are sitting there.”

Another student said that they have also been told to prepare a report on all sessions they attended to get promised 30 marks.

“We had issued slips to almost 14,000 students and prepared their lists. This number was to be on safe side that even if 4,000 missed, there should be 10,000 students to sit at the venues. All proof slips collected at venues are being compiled and will be sent to respective teachers for the benefits that have been promised,” said the source.

Aman Mittal, associate director, media and international linkages, said, “I am unaware of any such decision taken at academics level. I would not like to comment on it.”