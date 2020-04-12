Indian School of Business organises first ever e-graduation ceremony

Over 880 PGP (Post Graduate Programme) students of Hyderabad and Mohali campus participated through webinar. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in Over 880 PGP (Post Graduate Programme) students of Hyderabad and Mohali campus participated through webinar. Image source: Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Indian School of Business (ISB) organised its first ever e-graduation ceremony on April 11 where over 880 PGP (Post Graduate Programme) students of Hyderabad and Mohali campus participated through webinar. The webinar was also attended by select board members, faculty and staff.

In light of the unprecedented global crisis and to stay connected with the students, ISB organised this online graduation ceremony, which in turn also facilitated their induction into the alumni fraternity. Once things become normal, a full-fledged graduation ceremony would be organised on both its campuses, where students of PGP class of 2020 will formally receive their certificates and awards.

Senior Associate Dean, Academic Programmes Ramabhadran S Thirumalai said, “We are very pleased to have another fantastic group of capable students graduate from ISB. Despite these difficult times, over 96 per cent of students have accepted job offers. We welcome you all to this e- graduation and congratulate you on joining the close to 12,000-strong ISB alumni.”

Addressing the students over webinar from Singapore, Harish Manwani, chairman, ISB Executive Board underlined that the need of the hour is to focus on converting the current global crisis into new opportunities. Students and the young minds should look out-of-the box and develop new business models which are in sync with the current realities, he added.

Awards for the professor of the year in Core and Elective Courses, Gold Medalist, Parmeshwar Godrej Scholarship, Academic Associate, Dean’s and Merit List were also announced during the webinar.

