ISB graduates 25th PGP cohort: 1,117 job offers, highest package at Rs 1.56 crore

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has graduated 808 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2026, marking the completion of its 25th cohort in its silver jubilee year. Graduation ceremonies were held at the institute’s campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, with the Hyderabad event conducted on April 3 and the Mohali ceremony following on April 6.
The Mohali event was attended by senior leadership, including ISB Dean Madan Pillutla, Executive Board Chairperson Harish Manwani, and Mohali Campus Advisory Board Chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal. The ceremony also featured Francesca Cornelli, dean of the Kellogg School of Management, as the chief guest.
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According to placement data released by the institute, the Class of 2026 received 1,117 job offers. Consulting, technology, and banking and financial services remained the top hiring sectors. Major recruiters included Accenture, Mastercard, EY GDS, and consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company, BCG, Bain & Company, and Deloitte. Technology and digital firms like Amazon, Google, IBM, Razorpay, and Uber also made multiple offers.
The institute reported participation from 25 first-time recruiters this year, including UBS, NTT Data, and Reliance Foundation Hospital. International offers increased to 30, compared to 26 in the previous year. The placement outcomes also reflected career shifts, with 67 per cent of students moving to a different industry and 69 per cent changing job functions.
The average annual compensation for the cohort stood at Rs 37.29 lakh, reflecting an increase from the previous year. The highest salary offered reached Rs 1.56 crore per annum. The institute also noted a significant rise in post-programme earnings compared to pre-programme salaries.
Launched in 2001, the ISB PGP is a one-year, full-time residential management programme designed for professionals with prior work experience. Over the past 25 cohorts, the programme has produced more than 14,000 graduates across sectors, ISB noted. The curriculum, according to ISB, is structured around classroom learning, case-based teaching, and industry exposure.