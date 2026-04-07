ISB graduates 25th PGP cohort: 1,117 job offers, highest package at Rs 1.56 crore

A capstone project focused on the Indian VC/PE ecosystem will also be undertaken by participants to apply their learning to real-world challenges. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has graduated 808 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2026, marking the completion of its 25th cohort in its silver jubilee year. Graduation ceremonies were held at the institute’s campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, with the Hyderabad event conducted on April 3 and the Mohali ceremony following on April 6.

The Mohali event was attended by senior leadership, including ISB Dean Madan Pillutla, Executive Board Chairperson Harish Manwani, and Mohali Campus Advisory Board Chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal. The ceremony also featured Francesca Cornelli, dean of the Kellogg School of Management, as the chief guest.