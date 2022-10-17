ISB, IIM-B only two Indian institutes in FT EMBA 2022 rankings

The Financial Times recently released EMBA 2022 rankings in which the Indian School of Business has come up as the top Indian school and has gained 44th rank in the global rankings. After ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) is the second ranked Indian institute in the list with an overall ranking of 86.

IIM-B’s average salary currently (in USD) is 222,615 and the institute has observed an increase of 67 per cent, whereas the average salary for ISB is 315,550 with an increase of 66 per cent. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has improved its position this year, as in 2021 the institute was globally ranked at 68 (although it has retained its number one position in India).

ISB was the only Indian business school on the list in 2021, and IIM-B has, this year, joined the institute in the global rankings. This year, too, no Indian business school has managed to earn a rank in the top 20 places.

Globally, Kellogg/HKUST Business School has gained the first position, which has improved its ranking by 1 position. The Hong Kong-based school is followed by Ceibs (from China/Switzerland/Ghana) at second and Tsinghua University/Insead (from China/Singapore/France/UAE) as third. HEC Paris and ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth in the global rankings.

In the NIRF Rankings 2022 (Business school category), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) retained the first rank, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta. The first three ranks have been the same since 2020. However, IIT Delhi and IIM Kozhikode raked fourth and fifth this year — an exchange of positions from last year.