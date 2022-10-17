scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

ISB, IIM-B only two Indian institutes in FT EMBA 2022 rankings

This year, Kellogg/HKUST Business School has earned the first rank globally in the FT EBA rankings, and the institute has seen an increase of one place from its ranking of second last year.

Indian School of Business, FT Rankings, FT Rankings 2022, FT EMBA rankings 2022ISB was the only Indian business school on the list in 2021. (Representative image. File)

The Financial Times recently released EMBA 2022 rankings in which the Indian School of Business has come up as the top Indian school and has gained 44th rank in the global rankings. After ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) is the second ranked Indian institute in the list with an overall ranking of 86.

Read |IISc retains top position, 8 IITs in overall list: THE World University Rankings

IIM-B’s average salary currently (in USD) is 222,615 and the institute has observed an increase of 67 per cent, whereas the average salary for ISB is 315,550 with an increase of 66 per cent.  The Indian School of Business (ISB) has improved its position this year, as in 2021 the institute was globally ranked at 68 (although it has retained its number one position in India).

ISB was the only Indian business school on the list in 2021, and IIM-B has, this year, joined the institute in the  global rankings. This year, too, no Indian business school has managed to earn a rank in the top 20 places.

Globally, Kellogg/HKUST Business School has gained the first position, which has improved its ranking by 1 position. The Hong Kong-based school is followed by Ceibs (from China/Switzerland/Ghana) at second and Tsinghua University/Insead (from China/Singapore/France/UAE) as third. HEC Paris and ESCP Business School ranked fourth and fifth in the global rankings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutritionPremium
Ashok Gulati writes: Balancing climate change and global nutrition
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents

In the NIRF Rankings 2022 (Business school category), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) retained the first rank, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta. The first three ranks have been the same since 2020. However, IIT Delhi and IIM Kozhikode raked fourth and fifth this year — an exchange of positions from last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:26:52 pm
Next Story

Book offers 9 principles for stress-free parenting

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement