RRB JE 2026 Recruitment: 4,098 vacancies announced for Railways Junior Engineer posts, apply from August 14

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the indicative notification for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 04/2026. The recruitment drive will fill 4,098 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) across all RRBs. According to the notice, the online application process is scheduled to begin on August 14 and will remain open till September 13, though both dates are tentative.
The recruitment will be conducted for Level 6 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission, carrying an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will also be entitled to the applicable Railway allowances. The detailed notification, including the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection process, syllabus and zone-wise vacancies, is expected to be released soon on the official RRB websites.
|Event
|Date (Tentative)
|Online application begins
|August 14, 2026
|Last date to apply
|September 13, 2026
The recruitment has been announced for approximately 4,098 vacancies across all Railway Recruitment Boards. The posts include Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.
As per the short notice, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as on January 1, 2027. Detailed educational qualifications and category-wise eligibility will be provided in the comprehensive notification.
The Railway Recruitment Boards have advised candidates to verify their details using Aadhaar while filling the online application form to avoid delays during document verification. Candidates should ensure that their name and date of birth in Aadhaar exactly match the details in their Class 10 certificate.
The notice also advises applicants to update Aadhaar with their latest photograph and biometrics before registration.
Note that the Indian Railways Recruitment Board has only released the short-notice advertisement for the Junior Engineer posts, and are indicative till the final complete recruitment notice is released. All conditions relating to eligibility, application procedure, examination pattern and recruitment process will be specified in the detailed CEN 04/2026 notification, which will be published on the common RRB website and the websites of individual Railway Recruitment Boards before the application window opens.