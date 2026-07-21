RRB JE 2026 Recruitment: 4,098 vacancies announced for Railways Junior Engineer posts, apply from August 14

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued the indicative notification for the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 04/2026. The recruitment drive will fill 4,098 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) across all RRBs. According to the notice, the online application process is scheduled to begin on August 14 and will remain open till September 13, though both dates are tentative.

The recruitment will be conducted for Level 6 posts under the 7th Central Pay Commission, carrying an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 per month. Candidates selected through the recruitment process will also be entitled to the applicable Railway allowances. The detailed notification, including the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection process, syllabus and zone-wise vacancies, is expected to be released soon on the official RRB websites.