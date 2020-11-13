Indian Railways’ institute launches 7 new UG, PG programmes

The programmes consist of two at under graduate level (BTech), five at post graduate level (2 MBA, 3 MSc). Image source: nrti.edu.in

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) in Vadodara has launched seven new programmes at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) level. The programmes consist of two at the undergraduate level (BTech) and five at the postgraduate level (2 MBA and 3 MSc).

According to the Ministry of Railways, the BTech programmes are focused on rail infrastructure, rail systems and communications engineering, while the MBA programmes are focused on transportation and supply chain management. The MSc programmes are focused on systems engineering and integration, systems and analytics, policy and economics.

Also, the MSc programme on Systems Engineering and Integration is offered in collaboration with the University of Birmingham, and the students will get international exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, VK Yadav, chairman and CEO, Railway Board said, “The NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems. It is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations. It intends to develop a set of core values which include, dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment.”

“It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments. Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow’s citizens could add great value in nation building,” the chairman said.

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) was established as deemed to be a university in Vadodara in 2018.

