Indian Navy invites applications for admission to BTech courses, selection based on JEE Main score

Indian Navy BTech admissions: The Indian Navy has invited applications for admission to a four-year BTech degree course. The selected candidates will be distributed among the education, executive, and technical branches of the Indian Navy on completion of their course. The application process for the same has open on January 29. The last date to apply online is February 9, as per the official notice. Candidates can apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates who clear the JEE Main – the engineering entrance exam will be directly shortlisted for the SSB interview rounds. Approximately 900 candidates will be shortlisted for SSB interviews which will be held at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam from March to June 2021, as per the official notice. Candidates recommended by the SSBs and declared medically fit, will be selected for training in Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.

Indian Navy BTech admissions: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be born between January 2, 2002 and July 1, 2004 with both dates inclusive

Education: Candidates should have passed the class 12 level exam with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics. In English, applicants should have scored at least 50 per cent marks.

Indian Navy BTech admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘officer entry’ under the current event category

Step 3: Click on click here to apply

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill the form, make payment

Step 6: Submit fee

On completion of the course, BTech Degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Distribution of cadets amongst executive, education, engineering, electrical and electrical branch (technical branch) will be as per the extant policy.