Indian Navy invites applicants for 10+2 BTech Cadet entry, JEE Main score required

Indian Navy invites applicants for 10+2 B Tech Cadet Entry: The Indian Navy is inviting candidates to apply for the Permanent Commissioned Officers in the technical branches under the 10+2 BTech Cadet entry scheme. Interested candidates can fill up the application form at their official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is June 18, 2026.
The technical branch has vacancies in two courses — mechanical engineering and electronics and communication engineering — with each course having 30 vacancies. There are 60 vacancies in total. Candidates from both genders who are born between July 2, 2007 to January 1, 2010 (both dates included) are eligible to apply. There are only 8 vacancies for female candidates (4 in each course).
Eligibility criteria: The eligibility criteria to apply for this are as follows
— Candidates should have passed their class 12 exam (10+2 pattern) from any recognised board with at least 70 per cent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Maths (PCM) and 50 per cent in English (either in class 10 or class 12).
— Those who have appeared for the JEE Main exam for BE and BTech courses.
— Candidates recommended by SSB are required to undergo a medical examination applicable to 10+2 (B Tech) entry. Those who have already been declared medically fit for the NDA/INA Jan 27 need not undergo repeat medical examination.
Step 1: Go to the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Step 2: Register with mail ID and mobile number.
Step 3: Click on Online application window for 10+2 B.Tech Cadet entry for the January 2027 course.
Step 4: Fill up the form carefully
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.
Step 6: Click submit after reviewing the details carefully.
Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form.
The candidates should carefully check all the details while filling up the form, as once the applications are submitted, no requests will be accepted.
The common merit list will be prepared based on SSB marks and medical fitness. Candidates would be appointed subject to Police Verification and Character Verification & availability of vacancies in the entry.