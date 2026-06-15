Indian Navy invites applicants for 10+2 BTech Cadet entry, JEE Main score required

There are 60 vacancies in total. (Image generated by AI)

Indian Navy invites applicants for 10+2 B Tech Cadet Entry: The Indian Navy is inviting candidates to apply for the Permanent Commissioned Officers in the technical branches under the 10+2 BTech Cadet entry scheme. Interested candidates can fill up the application form at their official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is June 18, 2026.

The technical branch has vacancies in two courses — mechanical engineering and electronics and communication engineering — with each course having 30 vacancies. There are 60 vacancies in total. Candidates from both genders who are born between July 2, 2007 to January 1, 2010 (both dates included) are eligible to apply. There are only 8 vacancies for female candidates (4 in each course).