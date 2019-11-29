Indian Navy cadet recruitment through JEE score for 4-year BTech course open, check how to apply

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in (Source: Indian Navy) Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in (Source: Indian Navy)

Indian Navy +2 cadet recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of a cadet at its official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application form will be available from November 29 till December 19. A total of 37 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam.

Finally selected candidates will have to join Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for a four-year degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme, as per the official notification.

In video| JEE Main application and other details

Indian Navy +2 cadet recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates born between January 2, 2001 and July 1, 2003 (both dates inclusive) can apply, rest would not be eligible.

Education: Those who have passed class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects with 70 per cent marks aggregate and with at least 50 per cent marks in English can apply.

Indian Navy +2 cadet recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The Indian Navy will release a cut-off based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score. Those who match with the cut-off will get a call for SSB interview followed by medical and physical fitness test, after which based on merit, candidates will be shortlisted for the four-year BTech course. The training is scheduled to commence in July 2020.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd