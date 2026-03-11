Indian Navy opens Agniveer recruitment 2026 for SSR, MR & medical posts; applications from March 14

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2026: The Indian Navy has released its official recruitment notification under the Agnipath scheme, inviting applications from eligible candidates for Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Matric Recruit (MR), and SSR Medical Assistant posts for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 training batches.

The notification was published on March 10 on the Indian Navy’s official recruitment portal — joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application window opens on March 14 and closes on April 6, 2026. The application fee is Rs 550 plus 18 per cent GST, payable online via net banking, UPI, or credit/debit card. A correction window will be available from April 10 to 11, 2026.

Both unmarried male and female candidates are eligible for the Agniveer SSR and MR posts. The SSR Medical Assistant post is restricted to unmarried male candidates only.

On age eligibility, candidates born between December 1, 2004 and May 31, 2009, are eligible for the 01/2027 batch. For the 02/2027 batch, the eligible birth date range is May 1, 2005, to October 31, 2009.

SSR Post

For the SSR post, candidates must have passed Class 10 and Class 12 with Mathematics and Physics from a recognised board, securing at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. A three-year engineering diploma or a two-year vocational course with Physics and Mathematics is also accepted.

MR Post

For the MR post, a Class 10 pass with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate is required. SSR (Medical) applicants must have cleared Class 1o and 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, with at least 50 per cent aggregate and a minimum of 40 per cent in each of the three subjects.

Selection Process

Recruitment will be conducted in two stages. Stage 1 is the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2026, a computer-based test tentatively scheduled for May 2026. Candidates who qualify for Stage 1 will be shortlisted state-wise for Stage 2, which comprises a physical fitness test, a written examination, and a recruitment medical examination. Shortlisting cutoffs will vary state to state based on vacancy allocation.

NCC ‘C’ certificate holders and sponsor certificate holders who upload verified documents at the time of application will be exempted from INET and called directly for Stage two.

Training and Pay

Selected candidates will undergo basic training at INS Chilka, Odisha. The 01/2027 batch is expected to commence training in December 2026, while the 02/2027 batch is slated to begin in May 2027.

Under the Agnipath scheme, Agniveers receive a monthly package of Rs 30,000 in the first year, rising incrementally over the four-year tenure. On exit, they receive a tax-free Seva Nidhi payout of approximately Rs 11.71 lakh. All enrolled Agniveers are also covered under a non-contributory life insurance of Rs 48 lakh.

As mentioned in the SSR (MEDICAL) notification, during the initial training phase, Agniveers will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 14,600. Upon successful completion of training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. In addition, they will be entitled to Military Service Pay (MSP) of Rs 5,200 per month, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) as applicable.

Duration of service

Agniveers will be inducted into the Indian Navy under the provisions of the Navy Act, 1957, for a fixed tenure of four years. They will hold a unique designation, distinct from all existing ranks, and will serve as the most junior rank within the Navy. The Indian Navy is not obligated to extend its service beyond the stipulated four-year period. Agniveers will be entitled to 30 days of annual leave. In addition, medical leave may be granted based on the recommendations of an authorised medical authority.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification in full before applying at joinindiannavy.gov.in.