Indian medical students with degrees from Chinese universities await details of NMC guidelines for internships, say no ‘clarity’ yet

In July, the National Medical Council (NMC) issued guidelines for internships for medical students who were pursuing their courses abroad and had returned to India due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The students were instructed to complete a compulsory two-year rotating medical internship, instead of the regular one year internship, after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE).

An additional year, it was said, would make up for the internship component of the course that students would have missed due to the Covid 19-imposed lockdown. But students complained that there was “no development on the NMC guidelines” and that they were “waiting for clarity”.

“As per general practice, we appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) in India. After clearing this, we are expected to do another year’s internship before we are recognised as doctors in India,” a student who wished to stay anonymous said.

They added: “Considering the dire conditions of the last two years, a one-time measure was announced by NMC. Instead of one year, it said we have to complete a two-year internship in India. But there is no clarity on it now.”

“We completed college but there was no way to go back to China then for internships. The NMC also issued guidelines that medical courses completed in online mode will not be recognised in India,” another student said.

In April, the Supreme Court directed the regulatory body to frame a scheme in two months to enable MBBS students affected by the Russia-Ukraine war and the pandemic to complete their clinical training in medical colleges as a one-time measure.

In response, the NMC framed the scheme for students who had returned due to the pandemic and issued guidelines. As per the same, students who have been granted a certification of completion of course from their respective universities, on or before June 30, 2022, will be allowed to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) Exam. After qualifying the exam, the students will have to complete the internship for two years, instead of existing practice of one year.

Andrew Mathews, President of the Foreign Medical Graduate Parents Association (FMGPA), said, “This one-time relief was granted by the NMC following a Supreme Court order in this regard. Students are willing to obey NMC’s new guidelines and are ready for two years of internships. But there has to be some development now. Students who have completed their course are waiting aimlessly at home.”