Indian Maritime University awards degrees to 1,993 students at 11th convocation

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) awarded degrees to 1,993 students at its 11th convocation in Chennai, including 1,605 seafarers, highlighting its role in training professionals for India’s maritime and shipping sectors.
The ceremony was attended by former IMU vice-chancellor Prof Malini Shankar and Rajya Sabha MP L K Sudhish. The university awarded 13 gold medals and 11 silver medals. The figures also included 329 graduates and four PhD scholars.
The graduates are expected to pursue careers across shipping, ports, maritime logistics and allied sectors.
Moreover, IMU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maritime India Foundation (MIF) for a Maritime Innovation Hub (MIH) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2), which aims to support maritime innovation and startups.
MIF has also signed MoUs with IIT Madras and IIT Bombay to establish Maritime Innovation Hubs. Separately, IMU has entered into agreements with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Norway’s Nord University to strengthen domestic and international collaborations.
The university reported a total of 63 MoUs, comprising 18 international and 45 national agreements. During 2025-26, it recorded 19 international and 11 national MoUs.
Highlighting the university’s academic expansion, Pro Vice Chancellor Rajoo Balaji said IMU had introduced 22 new value-added programmes alongside its long-duration courses. He also pointed to an increase in admission enquiries and the university’s performance in education surveys, where it secured one of the top two positions over the past two years.
With 21 affiliated institutes, IMU offers maritime education and professional training across a wider network of institutions.
As India pursues its maritime ambitions under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision 2047, the university aims to strengthen workforce development, research and innovation across the maritime sector.