Indian Maritime University awards degrees to 1,993 students at 11th convocation

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) awarded degrees to 1,993 students at its 11th convocation in Chennai, including 1,605 seafarers, highlighting its role in training professionals for India’s maritime and shipping sectors.

The ceremony was attended by former IMU vice-chancellor Prof Malini Shankar and Rajya Sabha MP L K Sudhish. The university awarded 13 gold medals and 11 silver medals. The figures also included 329 graduates and four PhD scholars.

The graduates are expected to pursue careers across shipping, ports, maritime logistics and allied sectors.

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Moreover, IMU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maritime India Foundation (MIF) for a Maritime Innovation Hub (MIH) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ Sagarmala Startup and Innovation Initiative (S2I2), which aims to support maritime innovation and startups.