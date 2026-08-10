Indian institutions in QS rankings rose from 11 to 52 since NIRF launch: Centre

The NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher education institutions in India and promote competition among universities and institutes. (AI Image)

The number of Indian higher education institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings has increased from 11 in 2015 to 52 in the 2027 edition, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The response indicated that the increase marks a significant expansion in India’s global university presence since the launch of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher education institutions in India and promote competition among universities and institutes. Its rankings assess institutions on five broad parameters: teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.

The participation in NIRF has also expanded sharply. Applications increased from 6,272 in 2021 to 14,163 in 2025, while the number of unique participating institutions rose from 4,030 to 7,692 during the same period.