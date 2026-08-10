Indian institutions in QS rankings rose from 11 to 52 since NIRF launch: Centre

The number of Indian higher education institutions featured in the QS World University Rankings has increased from 11 in 2015 to 52 in the 2027 edition, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Monday. The response indicated that the increase marks a significant expansion in India’s global university presence since the launch of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
The NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher education institutions in India and promote competition among universities and institutes. Its rankings assess institutions on five broad parameters: teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception.
The participation in NIRF has also expanded sharply. Applications increased from 6,272 in 2021 to 14,163 in 2025, while the number of unique participating institutions rose from 4,030 to 7,692 during the same period.
India’s QS ranking performance
The latest QS World University Rankings 2027 show that India’s improvement is becoming more broad-based rather than being driven only by the IITs. Of the 52 Indian institutions ranked globally, 26 improved their positions, nine remained unchanged and 15 declined. Two institutions entered the rankings for the first time.
As per the rankings, 18 Indian institutions achieved their highest-ever rankings, including 13 non-IIT institutions.
|Institution
|QS 2027 rank
|Key change
|IIT Delhi
|118
|Up from 123
|IIT Bombay
|134
|Down from 129
|IIT Madras
|170
|Improved
|IIT Kharagpur
|205
|Improved
|IISc Bengaluru
|221
|—
|Shoolini University
|452
|Up 51 places
|BITS Pilani
|575
|Up 93 places
|VIT
|597
|Up 94 places
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|686
|Up more than 75 places
IIT Delhi climbed five places to 118th, matching the highest-ever position achieved by an Indian institution, a mark previously reached by IIT Bombay in the 2026 rankings. IIT Bombay slipped five places to 134th, while IIT Madras rose to 170th and IIT Kharagpur to 205th. IISc Bengaluru was ranked 221st.
The strongest gains were recorded by institutions beyond the traditional IIT group. VIT rose 94 places to 597th and BITS Pilani climbed 93 places to 575th. IIT Hyderabad gained 76 places, Jamia Millia Islamia advanced more than 75 places to 686th, and Shoolini University rose 51 places to 452nd.
Government measures to improve quality
The Centre attributed the broader improvement to measures under NEP 2020, which emphasises multidisciplinary education, critical thinking, research and innovation, infrastructure and teacher training, the ministry said in its response.
Other measures include the Institutions of Eminence scheme, RUSA/PM-USHA support for state universities and infrastructure, and expansion of premier institutions. The government said 43 new premier institutes have been established since 2014, including seven IITs, eight Central universities and nine IIMs.