IIST opens registration for admission for BTech, Dual Degree programmes

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has invited application for admission to undergraduate courses including BTech in aerospace engineering, BTech in electronics and communication engineering, and a five-year dual degree programme. Students can take admission based on the JEE Advanced score. The JEE advanced is an entrance exam for IITs and other colleges. Its result is expected by October 5.

Interested students can apply at iist.ac.in or admission.iist.ac.in on or before October 7 (3 pm). Based on the scores, IIST will create its own merit list. The merit-wise rank list will be out on October 8. Students who like the seat and course allotted can accept by paying a fee. The allotment rounds will begin from October 10, as per the schedule released by the institute.

Undergraduate and dual degree students are offered performance-based DoS financial assistance for every semester. Students will be allotted their postgraduate streams at the end of the sixth semester based on their preference and academic performance up to the sixth semester.

Candidates should have scored at least 20 per cent marks in aggregate and at least 5 per cent marks in each of the three subjects in JEE Advanced. For EWS, OBC-NCL candidates, the minimum marks are 18 per cent overall and 4.5 per cent in each subject for SC, ST, and PD students need at least 10 per cent marks in aggregate and 2.5 per cent in each subject in JEE Advanced. Like IITs, IIST has also relaxed the class 12 criteria in which students had to score at least 75 per cent marks. Now, candidates just have to pass the exam.

IIST admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, iist.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘undergraduate’ under the admissions tab

Step 3: On the new page click on 2020 admissions under which click on ‘online portal link’

Step 4: Again click on the online admission link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Create a new login by clicking on the online registration

Step 6: Fill form, upload the image

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

Students will have to pay an online fee of Rs 600 as the registration fee. For female candidates, SC, ST, PD students the fee is Rs 300.

