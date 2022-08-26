scorecardresearch
Canada visa delays: Indian embassy issues guidelines for students, here’s all you need to know

The Indian High Commission approached the Canadian universities and colleges and the universities have approached  the Canadian Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and conveyed their concerns over delayed study permits.

The High Commission of India in Ottawa has urged Canadian authorities to “expedite processing of visa applications for students from India”. They also informed the authority that the Indian students have already “deposited tuition fees”.

The high commission informed that officials in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are in touch with Canadian academic institutions and universities related to the study permit application process.

As per the advisory, “some institutions will provide a remote option for students unable to reach Canada at the start of the term because they have not yet received a visa.” To find out the details of which courses will have a remote option, students can contact the institutions.

Canadian institutions have contingency plans to support students who have not received their study permits. This will help students to be present on campus when the term begins in September.

“All affected students have been asked to send a request for information and urgent processing through an IRCC web form meant for study permit applications that have been submitted and completed but have exceeded the current processing time for Student Direct Stream (SDS) scheme,” read the advisory.

The institutions are communicating with the students who wish to postpone their admission and suggesting options including deferring the offer of admission to a later term on a case-by-case basis.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:26:54 pm
SC seeks response from Centre, NMC on Ukraine-returned medical students

