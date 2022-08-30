La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM) and La Trobe University to re-launch a scholarship for Indian students who are pursuing PhD from the Australian university. Interested candidates have time till September 23 to apply for the scholarship at the official La Trobe University website — latrobe.edu.au.

The top criteria for the selection of candidates for this four year research scholarship valued at more than $225,000 (AUD). The candidate should be a female Indian national who should be residing in India and has completed her Masters of Research degree within the past 10 years. The selected student will be receiving a four year La Trobe University full-fee research scholarship.

Full-fee research scholarship: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official La Trobe University website — latrobe.edu.au.

Step 2: Click on the drop-down menu of ‘Industry and Community’

Step 3: Under the ‘local and global engagement’, click on the link for ‘partnerships’.

Step 4: After that, click on the link for ‘Indian fil festival’ and then ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.

Step 5: Click on the ‘express your interest’ button and fill in all the required credentials and details, and submit the application form.

Candidates will be notified if they have been successful to submit a full application for the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship by November 11. Preference will be given to applicants who have not studied outside India at a university level previously.

Eligibility criteria for PhD scholarship

To be eligible for this scholarship, interested candidates should be aspiring female Indian masters graduate with a desire to undertake one of the eight PhD research projects offered by La Trobe University. Candidates should have attained a high level of achievement, including a Masters by research degree in a relevant discipline completed within the past 10 years, and have been assessed equivalent to a La Trobe University Master’s by research degree standard of 70 or above. They should be a citizen of India and should be a permanent, primary residence in India.

The first ever scholarship was announced at the 2019 festival of which SRK was the chief guest. He had visited the university to launch this scholarship programme. Soon after, India’s Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi from Thrissur in Kerala was awarded the maiden scholarship. However, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, it was put to a halt for last year.

The La Trobe University says this scholarship was their most applied for a scholarship with over 800 applicants and hence the scholarship has been introduced back courtesy of the festival that facilitated this.