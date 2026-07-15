89% of Indian employers rely heavily on skills-based hiring, micro-credentials help graduates land jobs faster: Report

Micro-credentials are increasingly shaping hiring decisions and career outcomes in India, with employers, students, and higher education leaders reporting strong returns from industry-aligned certifications, according to the Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2026 released by Coursera. The global report draws on insights from over 3,500 students, employers, and higher education leaders across seven countries, including India.

The report finds that 89 per cent of employers in India use skills-based hiring extensively for entry-level roles, with nearly all employers using it in some form — a rate higher than the global average of 82 per cent. The report states that this shift is fundamental, with employers placing less weight on traditional credentials like GPA or institution name and prioritising verified, job-ready skills instead.

The report mentions that 91 per cent of graduates with micro-credentials in India secured a role aligned to their field within 12 months. On the other hand, 97 per cent of employers said entry-level hires with micro-credentials performed better in their first year on the job.

Popular professional certifications in India

According to data shared by Coursera, the most popular professional certifications among learners in India currently include:

Google Data Analytics

Google AI

Google IT Automation with Python

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce

Google Cybersecurity

Google Project Management

Google UX Design

IBM Data Science

IBM AI Engineering

Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst

Employers in India also placed greater trust in micro-credentials developed with industry partners — 95 per cent valued industry-partnered micro-credentials over those created solely by academic institutions. Additionally, 81 per cent of employers in India said candidates with micro-credentials moved faster through hiring pipelines, compared to 73 per cent globally.

Demand for credit-bearing credentials

The report highlights that students in India are 3.4 times more likely to pursue micro-credentials that carry a formal credit recommendation (73%) compared to those without one (21%).

However, the report also points to a gap in enablement, that is, 71% of higher education leaders in India said external credit-recognition systems make it easier to embed and scale for-credit micro-credentials — 7 percentage points lower than the global average of 79%, indicating this remains an area needing further development.

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Separately, half of higher education leaders in India said institutions without embedded micro-credentials face moderate or significant strategic risk, citing concerns such as weaker employer signalling and slower curriculum refresh.

At a global level, the report found that 98% of employers now use skills-based hiring in some form, with 86% relying on it extensively for entry-level roles. Ninety-four per cent of employers indicated willingness to offer higher starting salaries to candidates with micro-credentials, and 87% of graduates with micro-credentials reported securing an in-field role within one year.

The report also found that twice as many students globally (71%) said they were likely to enrol in a programme offering credit-bearing micro-credentials, compared to 35% for programmes offering none. Employers placed greater value on micro-credentials developed with industry partners (82%) and reported greater trust in those carrying academic credit (58%).