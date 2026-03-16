Indian Embassy steps in as CBSE cancels all Class 12th exams across seven West Asian nations

He also fielded questions about the fate of the cancelled examinations, though no rescheduling dates have been confirmed. (Image: X/ India in Saudi Arabia)

With the security situation in West Asia, India’s embassy in Riyadh moved swiftly on Sunday to reassure the region’s school communities, hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the cancellation of all Class 12 board examinations across seven countries.

Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, hosted a virtual meeting with principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia to address concerns among students, parents, and educators. He was joined by First Secretary Vipul Bawa.

George briefed school heads on the current regional security environment and outlined the embassy’s measures to support the Indian community. He also fielded questions about the fate of the cancelled examinations, though no rescheduling dates have been confirmed.