Indian Embassy steps in as CBSE cancels all Class 12th exams across seven West Asian nations

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With the security situation in West Asia, India’s embassy in Riyadh moved swiftly on Sunday to reassure the region’s school communities, hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the cancellation of all Class 12 board examinations across seven countries.
Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, hosted a virtual meeting with principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia to address concerns among students, parents, and educators. He was joined by First Secretary Vipul Bawa.
George briefed school heads on the current regional security environment and outlined the embassy’s measures to support the Indian community. He also fielded questions about the fate of the cancelled examinations, though no rescheduling dates have been confirmed.
DCM Mr. Abu Mathen George, joined by First Secretary Mr. Vipul Bawa, held a virtual interaction with Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools across Saudi Arabia.
The DCM briefed them on current regional situation and the Embassy’s initiatives to support Indian community, and also… pic.twitter.com/a6MyV6OhLF
— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 15, 2026
In a circular issued on Sunday, the CBSE declared that all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10 are cancelled for students based in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Exams that had already been postponed under circulars issued between March 1 and March 9 have also been formally cancelled.
The CBSE Class 10 board examinations, which were scheduled from February 17 to March 11, had already been cancelled in an earlier round of disruptions driven by the worsening conflict.
Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the cancellation of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board examinations scheduled at all centres in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 comes amid the current security situation in the Middle East. The UAE has also announced an early start to the spring break for schools and universities, with students and staff set to be on break between March 9 and March 22.
CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel, confirming to the indianexpress.com, stated that CISCE results will be determined through an alternative assessment method. Details regarding the evaluation process will be shared later. The Class 10 and Class 12 results of the students affected by the cancellation of the 2026 board exams will be declared along with the results for Indian students, Dr Emmanuel added.