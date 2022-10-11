scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory for students returning to Ukraine

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” the advisory stated. 

ukraineThe embassy has advised Indians to avoid any non-essential travel to the war-hit country.  (AP)

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to return to Ukraine. The embassy has advised Indians to avoid any non-essential travel to the war-hit country. 

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities,” the advisory stated.

Read |Life in a Foreign University: How I got admission in MS Cybersecurity at Pace University, USA

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” it further stated. 

Several Indian students who were pursuing medical programmes in Ukraine returned to India in February-March as Russia and Ukraine engaged in the war. Many universities in Ukraine have started offline classes for students and a few Indian students have flown back to Ukraine as per reports.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...Premium
UPSC Key-October 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Caste Politics’ or ‘Urban...
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...Premium
How a young Indian startup is making calculators ‘smart’ for millions of ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 08:24:32 pm
Next Story

Shaw makes short work of Mizoram

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement