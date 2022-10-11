Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory for students returning to Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to return to Ukraine. The embassy has advised Indians to avoid any non-essential travel to the war-hit country.

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government and local authorities,” the advisory stated.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach out to them, where required,” it further stated.

Several Indian students who were pursuing medical programmes in Ukraine returned to India in February-March as Russia and Ukraine engaged in the war. Many universities in Ukraine have started offline classes for students and a few Indian students have flown back to Ukraine as per reports.