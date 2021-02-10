India Education Summit Day 2 LIVE Updates: Amitabh Kant, Manish Sisodia to join soon

Welcome to the day 2 of Indian Education Summit 2021

India Education Summit Day 2 LIVE updates: After Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal’s inaugural address on February 9, the IES 2021 enters its second day. The theme of the day is ‘a grassroots approach’. Day 2 will begin with Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog talking about ‘building a strong foundation’. The day will also see a special address by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. There will be three panels which will discuss on topics including ‘the infrastructure play’, ‘educators of the new world’, and ’empowering all educators for digital transformation’.

The education sector has undergone a lot of changes due to the pandemic in 2020. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was also launched this year which further envisions disruption at several levels. The three-day Indian Education Summit aims to bring stakeholders from different aspects of the education sector together to discuss the impacts of the changes brought in so far, their impact, and the way ahead.

On day 3, discussion on ‘journey towards a new world’ including gaining digital proficiency, to creating modern thinkers to journey of education to employment.