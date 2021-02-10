scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
India Education Summit Day 2 LIVE Updates: Amitabh Kant, Manish Sisodia to join soon

Indian Education Summit Day 2 LIVE updates: Day 2 will begin with Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog talking about 'building a strong foundation'. The day will also see a special address by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 9:07:37 am
Welcome to the day 2 of Indian Education Summit 2021

India Education Summit Day 2 LIVE updates: After Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal’s inaugural address on February 9, the IES 2021 enters its second day. The theme of the day is ‘a grassroots approach’. Day 2 will begin with Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog talking about ‘building a strong foundation’. The day will also see a special address by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. There will be three panels which will discuss on topics including ‘the infrastructure play’, ‘educators of the new world’, and ’empowering all educators for digital transformation’.

The education sector has undergone a lot of changes due to the pandemic in 2020. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was also launched this year which further envisions disruption at several levels. The three-day Indian Education Summit aims to bring stakeholders from different aspects of the education sector together to discuss the impacts of the changes brought in so far, their impact, and the way ahead.

On day 3, discussion on ‘journey towards a new world’ including gaining digital proficiency, to creating modern thinkers to journey of education to employment.

Live Blog

Indian Education Summit Day 2 LIVE updates: From Sisodia to Amitabh Kant, what stakeholders said on 'grassroots approach'

IES 2021, indian education summit 2021, indianeducationsummit 2021, NEP, national education policy, NITI Aayog, education policy, COVID imapct education, education news, indianexpress.com. indianexpress news Day 2 of the three-day event begins today. (Express Photo/ Representational)

Indian Education Summit Day 2 LIVE updates: While the day-1 has focused on Educating Bharat from discussions on NEP, asynchronous learning to creating digital content. In case you have missed it, we have got you covered. Here is are the key takeaways from India Education Summit Day 1 2021. On day two of the three-day summit, the focus is on 'as grassroots approach' where Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will be delivering their addresses. Stay tuned and join us again on Day 3, the final day when we cover 'journey towards a new world' talk about gaining digital proficiency, creating modern thinkers, and several insightful discussions. 

