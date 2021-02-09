India Education Summit 2021 LIVE updates: Under NEP, students will learn Atmanirbharta from school-level: Pokhriyal

Indian Education Summit 2021 begins today.

Indian Education Summit 2021 LIVE updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank began his inaugural address on the day 1 of Indian Education Summit 2021. The three-day virtual conference dedicated to discussing the future of education begins today. From schools and colleges shut down due to the pandemic to the launch of the National Education Policy 2020 – the sector has undergone a complete overhaul in the past year.

Under NEP 2020, students will be taught self-reliance right from the school level. There are several overhauls including learning vocational courses from class 6, the introduction of artificial intelligence from the school level, freedom of choosing one’s own subjects at the college level, and setting up of Academic Credit Bank where students who have drop-out can resume education from where they left, said Pokhriyal.

Talking about the debate on teaching in the regional language, the Education Minister said, no language will be imposed on any student and they will have the freedom to chose.

This is just the beginning of the summit and upcoming sessions will include eminent personalities including Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi who also holds education portfolio Manish Sisodia, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant — leaders from all spheres of education domain will talk about the education, teaching, learning and employment opportunities.

Join us again on Day 2 for discussion on ‘building a strong foundation’, infrastructure play, educators of the new world, and a special address by Manish Sisodia, deputy CM.