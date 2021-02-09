India Education Summit 2021 LIVE updates: Under NEP, students will learn Atmanirbharta from school-level: Pokhriyal

Indian Education Summit 2021 LIVE updates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank began his inaugural address on the day 1 of Indian Education Summit 2021. The three-day virtual conference dedicated to discussing the future of education begins today. From schools and colleges shut down due to the pandemic to the launch of the National Education Policy 2020 – the sector has undergone a complete overhaul in the past year.
Under NEP 2020, students will be taught self-reliance right from the school level. There are several overhauls including learning vocational courses from class 6, the introduction of artificial intelligence from the school level, freedom of choosing one’s own subjects at the college level, and setting up of Academic Credit Bank where students who have drop-out can resume education from where they left, said Pokhriyal.
Talking about the debate on teaching in the regional language, the Education Minister said, no language will be imposed on any student and they will have the freedom to chose.
This is just the beginning of the summit and upcoming sessions will include eminent personalities including Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi who also holds education portfolio Manish Sisodia, CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant — leaders from all spheres of education domain will talk about the education, teaching, learning and employment opportunities.
We have already asked the top 100 universities under the NIRF ranking to impart online education. IITs, IIMs. KVs, IISERs have worked in this direction. We are creating a base for the future where regardless of the situation, India will continue its education. The online and offline preparations are simultaneously being carried out, said Pokhriyal.
There can be no alternative to physical classrooms but we are working towards bringing all the students to digital education. We have tried to reach students who do not have access to the internet via television, radio. About 10-20% of students are yet to have a digital access. But with the pace we have moved forward in the digital education space is work which would have taken years otherwise, said Pokhriyal.
Allocated of Rs 50,00 crore in Union Budget National Research Foundation shows the focus of the govt towards research. Now, we have a need of approaching with a new spirit. The NRF is being set-up under the NEP. A technological forum NETF is also being set-up. Now, students opting to study abroad will stay back home to pursue higher education, said the education minister.
When pandemics hit the world, students in many countries have to lose one academic year but we did not let that happen. We have conducted all the exams on time and declared the results timely as well. Now, we have the challenge of bringing the 33 crore students online in the digital space, said Pokhriyal.
India will be the first country to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) at the school level. Usually, AI is being taught at IITs and specialised colleges but we would start by giving the education right from school level, said Pokhriyal during his inaugural address at Indian Education Summit 2021.
The new era, new zeal, new content, and new curriculum will build the new India. This will begin with the initial stages of teaching in the mother tongue. As soon as a student reaches class 6, s/he will get vocational training. Right from class 6, we will imbibe atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in a student. By the time these students will complete school education, they will be warriors who can take on any task. We have also introduced a 360 wholistic assessment system. This will not only help students in introspection and build personality and networking skills in students, said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Education Minister.
While day one will begin with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's address. It will be followed by a panel discussion on 'NEP - a new approach to education'. This will be moderated by Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education India and South Asia, Google Cloud India. The third session of the day will be another discussion on 'Asynchronous Learning: a driving force post the pandemic'. The would conclude on discussions on 'Content and the game of accessibility'
Stakeholders from different domains of the education sector will hold discussions on the most pressing issues in the space. Day 1 will have a discussion on the National Education Policy, its impacts, and implementation plan. Through the event, participants will also have a chance to learn and implement blended education, meet educators of the new world and interact on a real-time basis wuth speakers as well as fellow attendees.
Indian Education Summit (IES) 2021 is a dialogue platform hosted by the Indian Express Online media where stakeholders from different spheres of the education domain will discuss the 'future of education'. Beginning on February 9, it is a three-day event. On the first day, Education Minister will talk about India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2021 and how it would be implemented. The discussion to start at 10 am.