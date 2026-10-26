How IIMs and top B-schools in India are redesigning MBA courses for the AI era

Business schools in India are redesigning their curricula to prepare students for a workplace increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), integrating the technology into core management subjects and introducing specialised courses in generative AI, data analytics and responsible AI.
Joining this shift, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has also recently announced a redesigned undergraduate curriculum focused on greater academic flexibility and stronger integration of research, industry practice and student wellbeing.
The changes come as employers increasingly expect graduates to be proficient in using AI tools. A survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has identified the ability to use AI tools as a key skill employers will seek in the future. The Global Perspectives Survey Report 2026, based on responses from 22 deans and academic leaders identified AI, changing employer expectations and evolving demand for MBA programmes as major challenges for Indian business schools.
BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said the revised curriculum responds to AI’s impact on education and growing concerns about students’ mental health. With AI making knowledge more accessible, the focus is on helping students develop the confidence and skills to build and apply ideas independently.
How B-schools are integrating AI into management education
Business schools are increasingly incorporating AI into core subjects such as marketing, finance and human resources, while introducing specialised courses in generative AI, data analytics and responsible AI. The objective is to prepare students to work alongside AI systems rather than treat the technology as a separate area of study.
At Jaipuria School of Business, the first-year curriculum includes a 30-hour course on emerging technologies and AI for business leaders. The institute also offers a Business Analytics specialisation in which AI is an integral component.
Director Tapan Kumar Nayak said generative AI has made management education’s central task of developing sound judgement under uncertainty more challenging. He argued that business schools need to place greater emphasis on accountable AI, including modules on AI safety and sovereignty. He also suggested that incoming students be introduced to tools such as ChatGPT and Claude, alongside AI-based simulations, to help them develop a common understanding of emerging technologies.
At the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, the approach is to integrate AI across disciplines instead of limiting it to a specialised subject or elective. Director Raj Krishnan Shankar said the institute was adopting an AI-first approach, embedding the technology into learning processes across management subjects.
BML Munjal University in Haryana is following a similar approach. University officials said AI was increasingly influencing everyday business decisions, from strategy and marketing planning to financial forecasting and operational optimisation. The university is integrating the technology into management learning so that students gain practical experience of working with AI rather than studying it only as a technical subject.
As AI becomes part of routine business operations, management education is expanding beyond conventional theories to include technology use, analytical skills and responsible decision-making. The challenge for business schools is to ensure that graduates can not only use AI tools but also assess their outputs and make sound decisions about when and how to rely on them.