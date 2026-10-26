How IIMs and top B-schools in India are redesigning MBA courses for the AI era

Business schools in India are redesigning their curricula to prepare students for a workplace increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), integrating the technology into core management subjects and introducing specialised courses in generative AI, data analytics and responsible AI.

Joining this shift, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has also recently announced a redesigned undergraduate curriculum focused on greater academic flexibility and stronger integration of research, industry practice and student wellbeing.

The changes come as employers increasingly expect graduates to be proficient in using AI tools. A survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has identified the ability to use AI tools as a key skill employers will seek in the future. The Global Perspectives Survey Report 2026, based on responses from 22 deans and academic leaders identified AI, changing employer expectations and evolving demand for MBA programmes as major challenges for Indian business schools.