Indian Army revamps hostel for students from remote villages in North Sikkim

According to the Army, the upgraded hostel now offers a cleaner, safer and more conducive environment for students (Image via Indian Army)

The Indian Army has upgraded the hostel of a primary school in North Sikkim under its flagship operation Sadhavana, transforming the facility into a safer and more student-friendly residential campus.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra hostel at Taryang Primary School in Lower Dzongu, which accommodates around 35 students from remote Lepcha villages, had long struggled with inadequate facilities due to the region’s rugged terrain, harsh weather and limited connectivity. Established in 1976, Taryang Primary School serves children from some of the most isolated settlements in North Sikkim.

An official statement said that the Army’s intervention included the construction and improvement of sanitation facilities, a hygienic kitchen and dining area, proper electrification, modern furniture, digital learning aids, sports and recreational infrastructure, and safety chain fencing along the school boundary.