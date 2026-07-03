Agniveer CEE Results 2026 Date: Merit list expected to be announced soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Agniveer Results 2026: The Indian Army is expected to announce the merit list for the Agniveer 2026 recruitment around the first week of July. The announcement will be made for candidates who had appeared in the Phase 2 Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The exam was conducted between June 1 to June 12, 2026.

Aspirants who have appeared in the exam are waiting for the results to secure their place in the armed forces. Even if no official date and time has not been announced yet, as per the trends observed the results will be made available during the working hours, mostly between 11 pm to 5 pm.

Agniveer Results 2026: How to check merit list?

To check the merit list, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below.