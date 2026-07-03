Agniveer CEE Results 2026 Date: Merit list expected to be announced soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Agniveer Results 2026: The Indian Army is expected to announce the merit list for the Agniveer 2026 recruitment around the first week of July. The announcement will be made for candidates who had appeared in the Phase 2 Common Entrance Exam (CEE). The exam was conducted between June 1 to June 12, 2026.
Aspirants who have appeared in the exam are waiting for the results to secure their place in the armed forces. Even if no official date and time has not been announced yet, as per the trends observed the results will be made available during the working hours, mostly between 11 pm to 5 pm.
To check the merit list, candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below.
Step 1: Go to the official website at, joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate the “Agniveer” tab and click on it.
Step 3: From the dropdown menu, click on the option of ‘final results’.
Step 4: Locate and download the exact PDF for your respective ARO and trade profile.
Step 5: Open the document and search for your roll number.
No, the Indian Army does not publicly release an official cut-off marks list for the Agniveer CEE. Instead of publishing specific qualifying scores or percentile thresholds, the Indian Army releases regional, ARO-wise (Army Recruiting Office) merit lists containing only the roll numbers of successful candidates.
The actual cutoff remains hidden because it fluctuates dramatically across different trades (such as General Duty, Technical, or Clerk) and depends entirely on the specific vacancy numbers and overall candidate performance within each local recruitment zone. Candidates can only gauge their success by checking if their roll number appears in the final result PDF or by logging into their individual profile dashboards on the official portal.
Once the CEE results are officially declared, qualified candidates enter the physical and medical screening phases of the selection process. Successful aspirants are issued fresh admit cards through the Join Indian Army portal detailing the schedule for the mandatory Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which includes rigorous tasks like the 1.6 km run, pull-ups, and balance beams.
Simultaneously, you will undergo the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) to verify height, chest, and weight compliance, followed by a comprehensive Medical Examination to ensure strict military fitness standards. To advance smoothly, you must gather and organise all your original documents, including your educational certificates, character certificates, domicile proofs, and NCC or sports achievements, as missing paperwork during this stage leads to immediate disqualification.