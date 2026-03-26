Indian Army, IIT Madras Pravartak partner to advance defence indigenisation

Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, & IITM Pravartak representatives with the MoU signed at Pravartak Office (Image via IIT-M)

The Indian Army has partnered with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation to strengthen indigenous engineering capabilities in defence technologies. The collaboration involves the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), the technical arm responsible for maintenance and support of military equipment.

According to an official statement, the partnership aims to reduce dependence on external sources by developing and deploying locally built solutions aligned with the operational requirements of the Army.

IITM Pravartak is a Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and operates as a Section 8 company hosted by Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

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