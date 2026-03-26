Indian Army, IIT Madras Pravartak partner to advance defence indigenisation

The Indian Army has partnered with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation to strengthen indigenous engineering capabilities in defence technologies. The collaboration involves the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), the technical arm responsible for maintenance and support of military equipment.
According to an official statement, the partnership aims to reduce dependence on external sources by developing and deploying locally built solutions aligned with the operational requirements of the Army.
IITM Pravartak is a Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and operates as a Section 8 company hosted by Indian Institute of Technology Madras.
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According to the statement, the foundation will contribute expertise in cyber-physical systems, advanced engineering and translational research to support the development of indigenous defence technologies.
As part of the initiative, a Nodal Indigenisation Centre (NIC) has been established at Avadi near Chennai. The centre is intended to support innovation, development and deployment of defence technologies by leveraging the region’s industrial ecosystem.
The initiative is also linked to strengthening the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor as a hub for defence manufacturing and research. According to the statement, the NIC will act as a platform for collaboration between academia, industry and the armed forces.
The partnership will follow a structured approach to identify field-level requirements and translate them into deployable technological solutions. It will integrate academic research with practical military needs and industry capabilities.
According to the Indian Army, the collaboration will focus on bridging gaps between research and real-world deployment, particularly in areas related to maintenance, systems engineering and advanced technologies.