Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check merit list, next steps

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 Results Out: The Indian Army has declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the online written examination can now check the zone-wise and Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise merit lists on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The result has been released in PDF format for different region-wise recruitment offices. The merit lists contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The result covers recruitment for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass and 10th Pass), Office Assistant/Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant categories.
Candidates who have qualified in the Common Entrance Examination will now have to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process. Qualifying the written examination does not guarantee final selection. Shortlisted candidates must successfully clear the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, medical examination and, wherever applicable, the adaptability test before final merit lists are prepared.
To check the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026, candidates should visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link. Select the relevant Army Recruitment Office (ARO) or recruitment zone, open the merit list PDF and search for the roll number using the search function. Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of the merit list for future reference.
The Indian Army has also released results and shortlists for multiple categories, including Agniveer GD, Technical, Tradesman (8th and 10th Pass), Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma and Soldier Nursing Assistant, for several Army Recruitment Offices under the Lucknow and Pune Recruiting Zones. These include Agra, Almora, Amethi, Bareilly, Lansdowne, Lucknow, Meerut, Pithoragarh, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Jamnagar, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. The complete list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website.
The online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment was conducted earlier this year as part of the Army’s recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates shortlisted through the written examination will be informed about the schedule for the recruitment rally and subsequent stages by their respective Army Recruitment Offices.