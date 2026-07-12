Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 out at joinindianarmy.nic.in; check merit list, next steps

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2026 Results Out: The Indian Army has declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the online written examination can now check the zone-wise and Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise merit lists on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The result has been released in PDF format for different region-wise recruitment offices. The merit lists contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The result covers recruitment for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass and 10th Pass), Office Assistant/Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant categories.