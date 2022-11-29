Indian-American professor accused of gender discrimination by Columbia University alum

A Columbia University alum, Elizabeth Blackwell, has alleged that Indian-American professor Sheena Iyengar purposely assigned her demeaning jobs such as applying her make-up and booking tables for her at restaurants, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit that was first reported by the Washington Square News (WSN).

Blackwell had received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017, but she says she quickly observed that Iyengar was assigning her research duties to a male co-worker. According to media reports, Blackwell also accuses Iyengar – a best-selling author who is blind and gained popularity due to her TED Talks — of assigning duties to her male co-worker even though it was not a part of his job description as a programme coordinator.

Several international media houses have reported that the Columbia University alum has accused the professor of practising “disturbing gender-based discrimination behavior and retaliation”.

However, as per narration by WSN, when Blackwell complained to Iyengar about the lack of research-related opportunities, the author told Blackwell that she should feel lucky that she was hired because she is a woman. After a few days, Iyengar complained to University of Columbia authorities that she was being harassed by Blackwell.

“If there was discrimination in this office, it was, it is, the discrimination that I felt as a blind professor who was being perpetually bullied by my employee and does not accommodate the very needs of this position,” Iyengar was quoted saying by WSN.

While Columbia University did investigate the matter, Blackwell alleges that her complaints about gender discrimination were dismissed without consideration. “It became very clear to me at that point that they weren’t willing to support me,” Blackwell told WSN.

In January 2019, Blackwell’s contract was terminated by the university citing funding issues even though her position was reportedly being funded through June 2019. Her attorney, David DeToffol, called this decision “retaliatory”, WSN reported.