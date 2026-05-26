Indian Air Force to accept GATE scores for Technical Branch recruitment, allows AFCAT exemption

The Indian Air Force has announced a new entry scheme for induction into its Technical Branch in the officer cadre through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. According to the official statement, the move is aimed at providing greater flexibility and more opportunities to engineering graduates seeking induction into the Air Force officer cadre.

As per the new guidelines, eligible candidates with valid GATE scores will now be able to apply for direct shortlisting to the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs) without appearing for the preliminary written examination conducted through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).

Under the new scheme, candidates applying through GATE scores will be shortlisted based on merit for further testing at the AFSBs. The Indian Air Force stated that this route will exempt candidates from appearing in the AFCAT written examination for Technical Branch admissions.