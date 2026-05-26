Indian Air Force to accept GATE scores for Technical Branch recruitment, allows AFCAT exemption

The Indian Air Force has announced a new entry scheme for induction into its Technical Branch in the officer cadre through Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. According to the official statement, the move is aimed at providing greater flexibility and more opportunities to engineering graduates seeking induction into the Air Force officer cadre.
As per the new guidelines, eligible candidates with valid GATE scores will now be able to apply for direct shortlisting to the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSBs) without appearing for the preliminary written examination conducted through the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT).
Under the new scheme, candidates applying through GATE scores will be shortlisted based on merit for further testing at the AFSBs. The Indian Air Force stated that this route will exempt candidates from appearing in the AFCAT written examination for Technical Branch admissions.
However, according to the official notification, AFCAT will continue to remain the standard entry route for all branches of the Indian Air Force, including the Technical Branch.
The newly introduced GATE-based pathway will be applicable only for induction into the Technical Branch of the officer cadre.
The Air Force, in its statement, stated that the educational qualifications required under the GATE Score scheme will remain the same as the existing eligibility criteria for Technical Branch recruitment through AFCAT. According to the notification, the list of accepted GATE subjects has been detailed in the AFCAT 02/2026 notification issued by the Air Force.