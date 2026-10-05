India won 4 gold, 1 silver medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

The Indian team won four gold and one silver medal at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), held in Hanoi, Vietnam, between September 25 and October 5.

All five Indian participants won medals, with Pranjal Dixit from Hyderabad, Sumant Gupta from Delhi, Akshat Srivastava from Gurugram and Arnav Sehrawat from Faridabad winning gold medals. Harshil Amitkumar Patel from Vadodara won a silver.

With four gold medals, India finished third jointly with Vietnam in the medals tally, behind Iran and South Korea, which won five gold medals each. The competition saw participation from 307 students representing 64 countries, making it the largest IOAA so far in terms of both participating countries and students.