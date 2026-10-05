India won 4 gold, 1 silver medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad

The Indian team won four gold and one silver medal at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), held in Hanoi, Vietnam, between September 25 and October 5.
All five Indian participants won medals, with Pranjal Dixit from Hyderabad, Sumant Gupta from Delhi, Akshat Srivastava from Gurugram and Arnav Sehrawat from Faridabad winning gold medals. Harshil Amitkumar Patel from Vadodara won a silver.
With four gold medals, India finished third jointly with Vietnam in the medals tally, behind Iran and South Korea, which won five gold medals each. The competition saw participation from 307 students representing 64 countries, making it the largest IOAA so far in terms of both participating countries and students.
As per the information shared by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE), which trains selected students from India for different science Olympiads, since Indian participation started in Astronomy Olympiads in 1999, 49% of students have won gold, 35% silver and 13% bronze medals so far.
In the last five years, all students have won either gold (64%) or silver (36%) medals.
With the IOAA, all the senior level Olympiads (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Astronomy) of this year are now concluded. Every Indian student has won either a gold (16 students) or a silver medal (8 students) this year, for the first time since participation in International Olympiads started in 1989.
As a result, the IOAA performance also marked a significant milestone for India’s participation in international science Olympiads.
For the first time since India began participating in the International Olympiads in 1999, every Indian student across the five senior-level Olympiads — Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy — has won either a gold or silver medal this year. Of the 24 Indian students, 16 won gold and eight won silver.
At the IOAA, the competition comprised theory, observation and data analysis, accounting for 50, 25 and 25 per cent respectively.
The Indian team was accompanied by Prof Bhaswati Mookerjea of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, and Prof Sanved Kolekar of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru. Prof Aniket Sule of HBCSE-TIFR attended as the current president of IOAA.