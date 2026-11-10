India wins five medals including two gold at International Astronomy Olympiad

Indian students have won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze, at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) announced on Monday.

The five-member Indian contingent competed against students from 25 countries at the international event, held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from November 1 to 8. The Olympiad saw the participation of 104 students, accompanied by 53 team leaders and observers.

Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.

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Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, both in Rajasthan, secured silver medals. Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, won the bronze medal, the NCSM said.