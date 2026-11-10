India wins five medals including two gold at International Astronomy Olympiad

Indian students have won five medals, including two gold, two silver and one bronze, at the 5th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors (IOAA-Jr) 2026, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) announced on Monday.
The five-member Indian contingent competed against students from 25 countries at the international event, held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, from November 1 to 8. The Olympiad saw the participation of 104 students, accompanied by 53 team leaders and observers.
Siddharth Laxmisha of Aditya Vidyashram Residential School, Puducherry, and Swara Srujal Patel of School of Excellence, Gujarat, won gold medals.
Aarna Chaplot of Maa Bharti Senior Secondary School, Kota, and Krish Bhaskar of KS International Academy, Bagar, both in Rajasthan, secured silver medals. Akshara Gulab Ambone of Lords Public School, Maharashtra, won the bronze medal, the NCSM said.
“Winning two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at this prestigious international event reflects their dedication, scientific aptitude and perseverance,” NCSM Director General K S Murali said at a press meet.
Speaking about her experience, gold medallist Swara Srujal Patel said representing India at an international platform and competing with students from across the world had been an enriching experience.
“The guidance and preparation provided by NCSM played an important role in helping me prepare for this journey,” Patel said.
Silver medallist Krish Bhaskar said he aspired to become an astrophysicist. He added that winning the medal had given him a sense of pride in representing the country.
“It was a memorable experience interacting with other students from different parts of the globe. We felt like one family,” he said.
The NCSM, which functions under the Ministry of Culture, facilitated the participation of the Indian contingent and conducted the selection process. It also organised training for the students as part of the Junior Astronomy Olympiad programme.
The 25 shortlisted students underwent training in theoretical and observational astronomy, problem-solving and night-sky observation last month, Murali said.
The NCSM also operates Astronomy Education Centres across its science museums. These centres promote awareness of astronomy through planetariums, exhibitions, sky observations and lectures.