India wins five gold medals at Lisbon Physics Olympiad

This is India’s best ever performance in the IPhO in 21 years of participation. This is India’s best ever performance in the IPhO in 21 years of participation.

Five students from India bagged gold medals at the 49th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2018) in Lisbon, Portugal, between July 21 and 28. This is India’s best ever performance in the IPhO in 21 years of participation.

India and China topped the medals tally with five golds each among 86 countries that participated. A total of 396 students from across the world took part, according to a statement from Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), the national centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and the nodal centre in the country for all science Olympiads.

Two boys from Kota (Lay Jain and Pawan Goyal), one from Mumbai (Bhaskar Gupta), one from Rajkot (Nishant Abhangi) and one from Kolkata (Siddharth Tiwary) bagged gold, said HBCSE which selects and trains teams representing India at the international Olympiads.

The IPhO competition consists of a theoretical and an experimental examination, each of five-hour duration. This year, the theoretical examination had questions based on LIGO detection of gravitational waves, the ATLAS instrument at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) and the physics of blood flow in living tissues and growth of tumours.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App