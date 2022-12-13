India wins 2 silver, 3 bronze, 13 medallions of excellence at WorldSkills Competition 2022

India secured 11th position in WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WSC 2022), with two silver medals, three bronze medals and 13 Medallions of Excellence. WorldSkills Competition is a global hunt known for raising the profile and recognition of skilled people.

The competition was conducted this year in a decentralised mode from September 3 till November 28 across Europe, North America and East Asia. In India, candidates are selected by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) through IndiaSkills Competition.

This year, the competition witnessed an overwhelming participation from India in 50 skills with over 56 competitors, 50 experts, 11 interpreters and seven team leaders displaying their talents across industries, such as hotel receptionist, mechatronics, bakery, web technologies and more. The participation ranged across 50 skills wherein six skills comprised a team of two competitors each. Among the 56 competitors, 11 were women and 12 candidates were qualified from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

This year, India performed much better than the last time when the competition was held in 2019. Last time, India had secured 13th position in the competition.

Among the winners, Nandita Saxena became the first ever female competitor who won a silver medal in patisserie and confectionery trade in the hospitality sector. Anushree Srinivasan bagged a bronze medal in hotel reception. In addition, India secured two Medallions of Excellence with Charmi Sen getting acknowledged in hairdressing and Saraswathy PV in health and social care. ITI qualified competitors showcased a remarkable performance, this led to India winning two bronze medals in prototype modelling and mechatronics and two Medallions of Excellence in autobody repair and automobile technology skills.

As part of the WorldSkills international competition, certificate of merit was awarded to over six subject matter experts across prototype modelling, hairdressing, bricklaying, autobody repair, beauty therapy and graphic design technology.