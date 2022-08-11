India, UK sign MoU for mutual recognition of academic qualifications

Updated: August 11, 2022 5:01:55 pm
Study in UK: The UK and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide mutual recognition of academic qualifications with the aim of boosting opportunities for students in India and the UK.
This agreement will cover higher education qualifications – including bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees of both countries. Due to this memorandum, Indian upper secondary qualifications will now be recognised as meeting entry requirements of higher education institutions in the UK.
Additionally, all UK degrees such as Masters degree will also now be formally recognised in India, which will help Indian students to apply for post-doctoral qualifications (after their return from the UK) when they return home — which is something they were not able to do earlier.
This MoU will be valid for a period of five years and will automatically renew for subsequent periods of five years ad infinitum unless terminated by either of the participants. However, students should be assured that discontinuation of this MoU will not affect the equivalency issued under the period of its validity.
In addition to this, the UK and India also signed two further MoUs implementing Enhanced Trade Partnership commitments: to create a taskforce to provide opportunities for Indian nurses and nursing associates seeking to train and work in the NHS, and to renew a commitment for mutual recognition of Seafarers’ Certificate of Competency.
