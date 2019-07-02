India, UK professors back more student exchange programs

Professors from institutes in India and the United Kingdom agreed to give a boost to student exchange programmes between the two countries during an event at the Cambridge University. Participating at the first UK-Asia summit held at the Corpus Christi College on June 24-29, Professor John Trowsdale of Cambridge University, virologist, Prof Polly Roy and US philanthropist Frank Islam assured all possible help to academia and upcoming talents from India in this regard.

Speaking at the event, Prof Trowsdale said, “In my career, I have trained several post-doctorate fellows including some from India, who are now independent and also leading departments, institutions. I can train a few more brilliant minds from India. I would be glad to advise students and young faculties from Indian universities during my visits to India through interactive sessions.”

The event was aimed at bringing together scholars, scientists, researchers and world leaders from different institutions, universities and industries at a common platform. Delegates from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), National Center for Cell Science, Pune, VIT, Vellore, PMCH, Patna participated at the event. Scientists from institutions like MRC-LMB, Diamond Light Source, Cambridge University, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine delivered talks on the advances in their respective fields.

Representing AMU at the event, university Registrar, Abdul Hamid, emphasised on future collaborations and exchange programmes between AMU and the Cambridge University. Hamid said, “On behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, I have personally come here to offer the position of Adjunct Professorship to Prof John Trowsdale as per MHRD guidelines, which John has kindly accepted.”

A delegation from Cambridge University is now likely to visit AMU to work out the modalities for short-term training of students.