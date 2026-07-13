India tops International Physics Olympiad 2026; all 5 students win gold

Five Indian students won gold at the 56 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 in Bucaramanga, Colombia (Image via HBCSE)

India secured a joint first rank at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 after all five members of its team won gold medals at the competition held in Bucaramanga, Colombia. The country shared the top position with China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan among 381 students from 87 participating countries, according to the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE).

According to the HBCSE, part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), this was India’s 27th participation in the International Physics Olympiad. Over the last 10 years, every Indian participant at the competition has returned with either a gold or a silver medal.