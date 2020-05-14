India to become knowledge superpower soon: HRD Minister

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India has been the “Vishva Guru” and is set to be the knowledge superpower thanks to its teachers, stated Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during a live interaction with teachers. “India has been called Vishva Guru (teacher of the world) and now is the time to become a knowledge power. Teachers from India should be selected to teach across the world and students from across the world should choose India as their study destination,” the HRD Minister said.

The education minister added, “I understand the difficulties of a teacher, as I have been a teacher myself.” He added, “If a country can grow then that is through education alone. Education is not just about academic knowledge but also about moral values and lifelong learning.”

Congratulating teachers on their contribution during the coronavirus pandemic, he mentioned, “Teachers have not only motivated students but have ensured that students do not lose an entire academic year. They have used newer ways to reach out to students even in the areas of low connectivity. Teachers are the bridge and guiding light for students in this time of need.”

To ensure teachers remain updated, he informed that training programmes are being conducted and 42 lakh teachers have been trained so far through the NISHTHA platform alone, while several other platforms are active in this area. “Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers Training (PMMMNMTT), training of teachers, is being organised for the use of e-learning resources.The Minister also informed that the teachers’ participation has increased in these training programmes. Teachers have expressed their willingness to connect themselves with new technologies to teach students,” the government said in an official statement.

He also urged institutes to fill in the vacant teacher posts as soon as possible. The HRD Minister said that India has recruited over 8000 teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas, over 2370 teachers in NVs and over 12000 in universities. “I urge institutes to recruit vacant teaching posts as soon as possible,” he remarked.

He also added that teachers selected in the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya (NV) will get appointment letters once the lockdown ends.

He also said that NCERT is working on guidelines to re-open schools and UGC has been working on guidelines to open colleges. However, the exact dates of schools re-opening are not out yet. He also announced that exam dates for UGC NET will be released soon.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed teachers through Facebook and Twitter handles. This is his third interaction after having live webinars with parents and students.

Teachers had raised several questions about payment of salaries, TEQIP faculties, the status of fresher programmes for the new academic session, new education policy, online teaching for students in low connectivity areas among others. Stakeholders can ask questions by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

The government has shut down schools and colleges since March 14 and teachers have been asked to tutor from home using online modes. Several teachers have been complaining about non-payment of salaries too as schools have been asked to not charge fee (or not hike annual fees) for the current session. Recently, AICTE has aksed affiliated colleges to pay teachers their dues.

In his previous webinar with students, the HRD minister had made several announcements including exam dates for JEE Main, NEET, initiating board examination evaluation process among others. This time the live will begin from noon.

