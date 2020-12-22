India Spelling Bee winners announced

The winners of India Spelling Bee of grade 1 to 3.

The India Spelling Bee announced the national-level champions for the finale held on December 20. The winners from all five categories have been announced, including grade 1 for class 1, grade 2 for classes 2 and 3, grade 3 for classes 4 and 5, grade 4 for classes 6 and 7 and grade 5 for classes 8 and 9.

The winners are, grade 1- Manav Khurana, Scholars Global School, Bahadurgarh, grade 2- Kuval Anand, Sri Venkateshwar International School, New Delhi, grade 3- Aayra Dhindsa Sawkmie, Sanskriti School, New Delhi, grade 4- Achintya Jha, St Columba’s School, New Delhi, grade 5- Ananta Jaiswal, Little Flower School, Jamshedpur.

This year, the contest was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which generally involves pronunciation and calling of words. Ajay Agarwal, national head, India Spelling Bee said, “This has opened up a new thought process and the future editions will see more such contests being held online. Special care was taken to ensure that there was full transparency and monitoring, all the while ensuring that no child suffered due to any issue of technology.”

The Spelling Bee has participation from schools of more than 20 states. The contestants for the final rounds were selected through the regional rounds held in Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern regions. The competition is for the students of classes 1 to 9.

