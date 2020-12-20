India Spelling Bee finale to be held online on December 20

The Spelling Bee has participation from schools of more than 20 states. Image source: indiaspellingbee.com

The India Spelling Bee will be conducting its finale on December 20, but in online mode due to the pandemic. The regional level winners will be contesting for the championships. “The regional winners from all across India will be competing at the contest, in spite of all the challenges they had to face due to the pandemic,” the release mentioned.

The regional winners are from Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern regions. From the Eastern region, Payodhi Dibya Darshini from E Cube Learning Centr, Balasore, Odisha, Sindhuja Sahoo, Raj Divyanshu from Jamshedpur, Northern region- Syeda Aabida Manzoor, New Delhi, Pradiksh Jain, Manav Khurana from Haryana, Southern region- Madhavan G, Chennai, Vishaak Vijayakumar, Bengaluru, Felicia Manasi J, Tamil Nadu, Western region- Nandini Dave, Mumbai, Lakshvir K. Agrawal, Udaipur, Shaurya Verma, Mumbai. Apart from the group 1 contestants, the other contestants will also take part in the competition.

The Spelling Bee has participation from schools of more than 20 states. The competition is for the students of classes 1 to 9. The students participated in five categories- grade 1 for students of class 1, grade 2 for students of classes 2 and 3, grade 3 for for students of classes 4 and 5, grade 4 for students of classes 6 and 7, grade 5 for students of classes 8 and 9.

