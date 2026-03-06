India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Results 2026: When will merit list be issued at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in?

The India Post Department is expected to release the GDS circle-wise merit list for 2026 this month, as per previous years’ trends. Candidates will be able to check and download the merit lists for their respective states from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This year, the application started on February 2 and ended on February 16, 2026.

Last year, the first merit list was issued within 18 days of the closure of the application process. In 2025, applications were accepted from February 10 to March 3, and the first merit list was published on March 21. India Post is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak positions nationwide. The GDS hiring process is based solely on Class 10 marks.

India Post GDS 2026 Results: When were the results announced in past?

Year of application Application duration Results and first merit list 2026 January 13 and ended on February 16, 2026 Awaited 2025 February 10 to March 3 March 21 2024 (July cycle) 15 July to 5 August 2024 August 19 2023 January 27, 2023 – February 16, 2023 March 11, 2023

As per past trends, depending on the circle, merit lists were released. In 2025, six merit lists were issued, with the last one released on July 30, 2025. The first merit list was issued with the results.

How to check the merit list?

Candidates can access the merit list by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Under the “Candidate Corner” section, click on the “Merit List” link, then choose “List of Shortlisted Candidates” for the relevant state or circle. The merit list will appear in PDF format, which can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Read | State-wise vacancies breakdown

The merit list will feature the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.

India Post GDS 2026: What after results?

The Department will publish the list of applicants shortlisted for engagement on the GDS Online Engagement Portal. Once results are declared, shortlisted candidates will be notified of their selection and document verification dates via SMS on their registered mobile numbers and email on their registered addresses, mentions the information brochure.

Shortlisted candidates must report to the office within 15 days of shortlisting for physical verification of documents and completion of engagement formalities. Failure to report within the stipulated period will result in the candidate being marked as ‘Non-turned up,’ and their candidature will be cancelled.

Documents to carry for physical verification

Candidates must carry original documents (as applicable) along with two sets of self-attested photocopies, including:

–Marks sheet

–Identity proof

–Caste certificate (if required)

–PwBD certificate (if required)

–EWS certificate (if required)

–Transgender certificate (if required)

–Date of Birth proof

–Medical certificate issued by a government hospital/dispensary/primary health centre (mandatory)

–Certificate of knowledge of tribal/local dialects or language for engagement in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, or Goa

Final selections based on physical verification

The final selection of shortlisted applicants will depend on the physical verification of original documents. If the verification shows no discrepancies and the documents match the originals, the process will be considered successful, and a system-generated ‘Offer of provisional engagement’ will be issued immediately.

Upon successful verification, candidates must complete pre-engagement formalities within 30 days of receiving the provisional offer. These include three days of basic training, arranging accommodation, and other requirements. Failure to complete these steps or to join within the stipulated period will result in cancellation of candidature, and the post will be offered to the next candidate.

After completing pre-engagement formalities, candidates will be provisionally allowed to join, pending verification of educational, caste, disability, and other certificates from issuing authorities, as well as antecedent checks by the police. Once all verification reports are received, the Engaging Authority will issue the final order of engagement, thereby regularising the appointment of the Gramin Dak Sevak.

What about candidates appearing in supplementary lists?

Shortlisted candidates appearing in supplementary lists will be required to follow the same process of document verification and pre-engagement formalities. The engagement process will close on 30 June 2026, after which no further lists of shortlisted candidates will be issued.

Pay scale

The pay scale ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.